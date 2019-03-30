WWE News: Major update on Asuka and Charlotte's storyline

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 30 Mar 2019, 10:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Asuka isn't done with Charlotte

What's the story?

Asuka doesn't seem to be done with Charlotte yet, as she attacked the latter at a house show last night.

Asuka came out and attacked Charlotte after her match with Becky Lynch, tossing her inside the ring.

In case you didn't know...

Asuka lost her SmackDown Women's Title to Charlotte Flair on this past week's SmackDown Live, in a match that was scheduled at the last moment. The original plan for the episode was to have Carmella, Naomi, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville compete in a Fatal Four Way match for a shot at Asuka's title belt at WrestleMania 35, but it ended up getting scrapped, much to the women's disbelief.

Twitter went into a frenzy after Charlotte won the title, and support began pouring in from all corners for Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow commented on her loss, requesting the fans to keep supporting her.

The heart of the matter

Last night's house show in Pikeville ended up raising new possibilities and questions.

Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Title via submission, though she used the ropes to get the win. After the match, Asuka came out and attacked Charlotte, tossing her inside the ring where Becky was waiting. Lynch proceeded to hit Charlotte with a Stunner, to a loud reaction from the fans.

What's next?

It seems that Asuka isn't done with Charlotte yet. There's still a week left before WrestleMania 35, and it would be interesting to see what happens on the go home show of SmackDown Live.

Although the possibility of Asuka somehow getting added to the Raw Women's Title match at this point seems a long shot, we might get to see Charlotte do double-duty at WrestleMania and face Asuka for the belt during the opening hours of the show. Asuka is also being featured on the graphic of the Women's Battle Royal.

What are your thoughts on Asuka's attack on Charlotte? What will happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live?

Advertisement