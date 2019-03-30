×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Major update on Asuka and Charlotte's storyline

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
30 Mar 2019, 10:12 IST

Asuka isn't done with Charlotte
Asuka isn't done with Charlotte

What's the story?

Asuka doesn't seem to be done with Charlotte yet, as she attacked the latter at a house show last night.

Asuka came out and attacked Charlotte after her match with Becky Lynch, tossing her inside the ring.

In case you didn't know...


Asuka lost her SmackDown Women's Title to Charlotte Flair on this past week's SmackDown Live, in a match that was scheduled at the last moment. The original plan for the episode was to have Carmella, Naomi, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville compete in a Fatal Four Way match for a shot at Asuka's title belt at WrestleMania 35, but it ended up getting scrapped, much to the women's disbelief.

Twitter went into a frenzy after Charlotte won the title, and support began pouring in from all corners for Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow commented on her loss, requesting the fans to keep supporting her.

The heart of the matter

Last night's house show in Pikeville ended up raising new possibilities and questions.

Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Title via submission, though she used the ropes to get the win. After the match, Asuka came out and attacked Charlotte, tossing her inside the ring where Becky was waiting. Lynch proceeded to hit Charlotte with a Stunner, to a loud reaction from the fans.

What's next?

It seems that Asuka isn't done with Charlotte yet. There's still a week left before WrestleMania 35, and it would be interesting to see what happens on the go home show of SmackDown Live.

Although the possibility of Asuka somehow getting added to the Raw Women's Title match at this point seems a long shot, we might get to see Charlotte do double-duty at WrestleMania and face Asuka for the belt during the opening hours of the show. Asuka is also being featured on the graphic of the Women's Battle Royal.

What are your thoughts on Asuka's attack on Charlotte? What will happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Becky Lynch Asuka
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE News: Charlotte reacts on her SmackDown Title win against Asuka
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Asuka Can Be Added To The Main Event Of WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons Charlotte Flair Defeated Asuka For The SmackDown Women's title
RELATED STORY
10 Opponents Who Would've Been Better Choices For Asuka At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Shop releases Asuka custom side plates, 2 days after she loses 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Charlotte Flair picks up her first win of 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Asuka speaks after losing the SmackDown Women's Title to Charlotte Flair
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE reportedly has a plan for Asuka at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 Reasons why it's unfair to have Asuka lose her title before the PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Rumor-killer on Asuka's plans for Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us