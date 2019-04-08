WWE Rumors: Major upset in the Universal title match at WrestleMania 35?

Rollins vs Lesnar

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 is on as we speak and the news is coming in thick and fast. The betting odds have seen considerable shifts throughout the day and the latest change points to a possible upset in the Universal title match at WrestleMania 35.

The odds now have Brock Lesnar has a slight favorite to successfully retain his title.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins won the Royal Rumble 2019 match to book his spot in the Universal title match at 'Mania. However, the top title match of Raw, that is traditionally considered to be the biggest draw, has gone under the radar in the build-up to the Show of Shows.

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey have hogged all the limelight and are all set to main event the Showcase of the Immortals in a couple of hours.

The WWE Championship feud has some steam though, as Kofimania has well and truly been running wild.

Rollins and Lesnar should still be a hard-hitting match despite the underwhelming booking thus far.

The heart of the matter

At the beginning of the day, Rollins was the -160 favorite to win his first Universal title. However, Lesnar edged him as the day progressed and is now a -155 favorite to retain while the odds for Rollins stand at -155.

Additionally, the smart money, which usually comes in hours prior to PPVs didn't come in this time around. Both the favorites for the first two pre-show matches lost, which goes to show that the betting odds may not be all that accurate for WrestleMania 35.

What's next?

The 35th edition of the grandest spectacle in sports entertainment is currently on as we speak. In case you aren't keeping tabs, follow the link below...

