WWE News: Mandy Rose announced for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Fire and Desire continue to co-exist.

What's the story?

After Raw participants Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Dana Brooke, and Naomi were announced as participants in this year's Money in the Bank Ladder match for the ladies, SmackDown followed suit as Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were told by Shane McMahon that there was one spot available for the two of them.

The friends decided that Rose would get the spot in a backstage segment from SmackDown.

In case you missed it . . .

Rose and Deville have been kept together as a team ever since debuting with Paige as the faction Absolution.

They were a part of the Elimination Chamber match for the Women's Tag Team titles and haven't been broken up by the Superstar Shake Up like the Riott Squad.

The heart of the matter

In a backstage segment during SmackDown, Deville and Rose were seen watching the match between Kairi Sane and Asuka and two unnamed opponents.

Even though Deville expressed disgust at how easily Sane and Asuka won their match, Rose was giddy with excitement. She quickly told her friend that McMahon said that there was a spot for them in the MITB match, but only for one of them.

After a brief discussion where both women said the other should get the spot, Deville closed things out by saying that Rose should get the opportunity since she had unfinished business with the SmackDown Women's Title dating back to her title shot at Fastlane.

After the two friends decided on Rose getting the spot, they celebrated as a team.

Rose also took to show her admiration for her friend after the ladies of Fire and Desire made a choice that usually leads to a break up in WWE storylines.

I’m so lucky to have a best friend like @SonyaDevilleWWE ❤️ https://t.co/lExuN7lXWA — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) May 1, 2019

The fact that Shane McMahon made two friends who are technically heels decide on one MITB spot seems a bit strange but goes along with his current heel run. The two ladies have also been friends since they were both cast-mates on the last version of Tough Enough.

What's next?

Since Rose has continued to get the title opportunities, will it signal a potential turn for one of the two ladies? Their friendship is genuine going back to their time together on their season of Tough Enough.