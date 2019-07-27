WWE News: Mandy Rose discusses romance angle with Sonya Deville

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are tag team partners

What's the story?

Speaking in an interview with Uproxx, Mandy Rose said it would be “awesome” to have a romance storyline with Sonya Deville on WWE SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know…

Daria Berenato (Sonya Deville) and Amanda Saccomanno (Mandy Rose) were among the contestants on the 2015 series of Tough Enough.

During a preliminary taping of the reality show’s first episode, Deville was asked if she was single. She then revealed in front of Triple H and various WWE executives that she had a girlfriend – something that she did not plan to do.

Over the last four years, Deville has become a role model for the LGBTQ community, while her WWE merchandise contains the colours of the Pride flag.

The heart of the matter

On the June 25 episode of SmackDown Live, Sonya Deville defeated Ember Moon in a one-on-one match thanks to a distraction from Mandy Rose. Moments later, the two women hugged in the middle of the ring before Deville stroked her tag team partner’s hair and face, teasing a possible romance.

Asked if she has any insights on the angle, Rose did not give anything away but revealed that she would be happy to take part in the storyline.

“I don’t have many insights to offer on that. I think there’s definitely rumors and stuff like that. But it’s also hard to say because my character is pretty sexual and pretty sassy, the way I am. So anything I do, it doesn’t really matter if it’s to Sonya or to anyone else. It’s just who my character is, so it’s hard to judge. But I guess you’re just going to have to stay tuned, right? You never know.

“And obviously, if there was ever to be a type of relationship with us, I’m super supportive and WWE is super supportive of inclusion and the LGBTQ community, so I think it would be awesome.”

What's next?

Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose will face Billie Kay & Peyton Royce in a non-title match on the July 31 episode of SmackDown Live. If the former Absolution members win, they will earn an opportunity at the Women’s Tag Team titles.