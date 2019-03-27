WWE News: Mandy Rose lashes out after Charlotte Flair becomes SmackDown Women's Champion

What did Rose have to say about Charlotte?

What's the story?

Mandy Rose was scheduled to be part of a Fatal Four-Way match on SmackDown Live this week, to get a chance at Asuka's SmackDown Women's Championship. The match was called off and a title match took place between Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka to become an 8-time women's Champion. Mandy Rose was not happy about this.

In case you didn't know...

Mandy Rose actually scored a pinfall victory over Asuka not long ago. She did this with the help of Sonya Deville, but it was a huge step up the ladder for the Golden Goddess.

It is clear to see why WWE has much invested in Rose because she's truly drop-dead gorgeous. She's also come along a long way in the ring considering she was never a top star in NXT.

And now she's not happy that she's not getting her title shot either.

The heart of the matter

There are many physical similarities between Mandy Rose and Charlotte Flair and the first thing one notices is the fact that they're both blondes. Rose made a reference to this fact when she posted a Tweet about Charlotte Flair picking up her big win.

It was a reference to the fact that Charlotte Flair seems to be getting all the opportunities while the other women on SmackDown Live don't seem to be. Charlotte Flair is often hailed as the Roman Reigns of the women's division and it is easy to see why if you consider her push. She's now the most decorated WWE Women's Wrestler in the company's history.

What's next?

Mandy Rose's time will come very soon. It is clear that WWE is invested in her and believes in her to be a legitimate top star. It's unlikely that she'll ever be hailed at the same level as Charlotte Flair, to be honest.

