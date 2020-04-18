WWE News - Mandy Rose responds to Sonya Deville's scathing remarks on her

Sonya Deville threw several insults at Mandy Rose on this week's SmackDown.

Deville even landed a cheap shot on Mandy which resulted in both Otis and Dolph Ziggler getting involved.

​ Sonya Deville threw several insults at Mandy Rose on this week's SmackDown

It's done. We can finally consider Fire and Desire to be a thing of the past. Sonya Deville came clean as to why she sabotaged Mandy Rose's Valentine's date on this week's edition of SmackDown. However, in the process, she threw several jibes at The Golden Goddess, calling her overrated and selfish.

Deville would go on to claim how Mandy only cared about her and how the former would be "blurred in the background". Tensions reached a boiling point when Deville landed a cheap shot on her Fire and Desire partner which led to Otis and Dolph Ziggler being ultimately involved in the whole scenario.

Mandy Rose has finally responded to Sonya Deville's scathing remarks in a tweet.

All the things @SonyaDevilleWWE said to me tonight, I’ve heard before but I’ve never let it define who I am. Yes I’ll admit I’m hurting right now but tomorrow I’ll wake up, wipe my tears and prove to everyone there’s a lot more to me than just a pretty face. #Smackdown — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 18, 2020

As can be gathered from above, Mandy is obviously distraught but one can expect her to get right up and prove her doubters wrong, especially Deville who called her talentless.

Rising tensions between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

It was revealed on the SmackDown before WrestleMania that it was Sonya Deville who had indeed sent the text message which resulted in Otis turning up late for his date with Mandy. Since then, the situation between the former Fire and Desire partners has been tense.

Mandy Rose would make her anger known at WrestleMania where she slapped Deville before low blowing Ziggler which would eventually allow Otis to pick up a huge win at the Showcase of Immortals. Since then we have seen Sonya and Ziggler try to patch things up with The Golden Goddess but to no avail.

Finally, on this week's SmackDown, Mandy Rose would allow Sonya Deville to explain herself. While the entire WWE Universe thought that Deville would speak about how much Mandy meant to her, the former ended up throwing several insults in a shocking segment.

We can rest assured that the situation hasn't been diffused yet and all signs point towards a mixed tag team match at Money in the Bank. We'll just have to wait for next week's iteration of SmackDown for more developments in what is now a truly personal rivalry.