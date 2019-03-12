×
WWE News: Mandy Rose to have a romantic angle with a forgotten Superstar?

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
12.12K   //    12 Mar 2019, 03:38 IST

God's Greatest Creation.
God's Greatest Creation.

What's the story?

It seems like a new romance could be brewing on SmackDown Live. Ethan Carter III was seen flirting with Mandy Rose backstage at Fastlane 2019 and while Sonya Deville was quick to play spoilsport, the former TNA World Champion was adamant enough to have another go on Twitter.

EC3 sent out a tweet to Rose, hinting at a possible storyline being in the works.

In case you didn't know...

Mandy Rose took on Asuka for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship at the recently concluded Fastlane PPV. The self-proclaimed God's Greatest Creation was unsuccessful in defeating the Empress of Tomorrow in the brief contest.

Sonya Deville reached out for a kendo stick from underneath the ring, however, Rose slipped off the ring apron and ate a spinning kick from Asuka. That was enough for the champion to get the three-count.

As for EC3, the former TNA Superstar has been scarcely used on TV as his last big match was a losing effort against Dean Ambrose on Raw in February. Carter has since faced Apollo Crews twice on WWE Main Event and hasn't had anything substantial to boast about apart from that.

The heart of the matter

EC3 interrupted a pre-show interview that featured Rose and Deville and seemingly flirted with the #1 contender for the SmackDown Live Women's title.

Deville wasn't too impressed and stopped Carter in his tracks. He wouldn't give up so easily though as Carter would post the following tweet:

WWE too tweeted about the segment and potentially planted the seeds for a new romance that could be introduced on the blue brand going forward.

Deville and Rose are on course for a split and adding EC3 into the mix seems like a smart idea.

What's next?

We love the prospect of seeing the dynamic of EC3 and Rose as it sounds incredibly good on paper. Carter is without any direction and could benefit from the new storyline as he would get some deserved TV time.

We would have to wait for the next episode of SmackDown to see if WWE follows up on the intriguing exchange.


Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on WWE news, rumors, WWE Raw, SmackDown, Live Event results and PPV Schedules.

WWE SmackDown Mandy Rose EC3
Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
Wrestling mark, Melophile, Red Devil, Underachieving Oversleeper.
