WWE News: Maria Kanellis' pregnancy confirmed

Mike and Maria Kanellis are expecting their second child

What's the story?

The WWE Universe was shocked when Maria Kanellis announced her pregnancy on RAW, which involved telling her already-humiliated husband that he wasn't man enough to father her child.

There was some speculation of how genuine the announcement was due to the nature of it, but WWE and Maria Kanellis have now confirmed the news.

In case you didn't know...

Maria Kanellis returned to WWE in March 2017, alongside debutant husband Mike Bennett with her. The pair marked their arrival at Money in the Bank, with Mike even taking Maria's surname.

The pair had their first child in April 2018, but have appeared sporadically - both due to the pregnancy and Mike's battle with addiction. The pair competed in a Mixed Tag Team Match against WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and real-life partner WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch - but Maria didn't get involved.

Instead, she opted to jump off of the apron when tagged, grabbed a microphone and claimed she was pregnant, before embarrassing her husband - who had previously tapped out to Becky Lynch.

The heart of the matter

WWE.com today confirmed the news that Maria Kanellis is pregnant after the WWE Superstar posted a photo on her Instagram feed.

It may have seemed like Maria Kanellis announcing that she was pregnant was just an excuse to get out of Becky Lynch’s reach on Raw, but turns out it was the genuine article: The Slammy Award-winning Superstar confirmed on Instagram that she is, in fact, expecting her second child.

The article went on to speculate on Maria Kanellis' future.

What effect this will have on Maria’s seeming return to Raw, as well as her recent endeavors on 205 Live, remains to be seen, but in the meantime, please join WWE.com in congratulating the Kanellises!

What's next?

Well, with speculation rife that Maria Kanellis only told WWE she was pregnant after signing a new deal, we'll have to wait and see.

We, at Sportskeeda, would like to congratulate Mike and Maria Kanellis on the great news!