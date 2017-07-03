WWE News: Former WWE personality diagnosed with a brain tumor, steps down from E! News

by Riju Dasgupta News 03 Jul 2017, 22:06 IST

We are deeply saddened to inform you that Maria Menounos, whom you may recognise as the hostess of E! News, has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. She has stepped down from her position as the host of the show, and revealed the following details to People Magazine, in an interview:

“I’d been getting lightheaded on set and having headaches,” she explained. “My speech has gotten slurred and I was having difficulty reading the teleprompter.”

Maria is a lifelong fan of WWE and has even been in the ring on several previous occasions between 2009-2013. She has also been the host of the WWE Hall of Fame red carpet ceremony for the last 4 years, in addition to being an integral part of the Wrestlemania backstage crew, almost on a yearly basis. In 2016, she was even a part of Summerslam and is considered an integral part of the WWE family.

It must be noted that Maria’s mother is currently battling Stage 4 brain cancer as well. Thankfully her condition is stable. Maria is currently at home, recovering with her mother. We wish her all the best and hope that she can get back to 100% very soon indeed.

While Maria may be best associated with the 'divas’ era of wrestling, she has always been an ardent supporter of women’s wrestling, as can be gauged from this tweet she posted, not very long ago.

Yay!!!! Let's hear it for the girls!! https://t.co/XylPobfIWz — maria menounos (@mariamenounos) June 29, 2017

Get well soon, Maria!