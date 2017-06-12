WWE News: Mark Andrews' Download Festival injury not serious

Mark Andrews was injured at an NXT Live Event in the UK.

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Mark Andrews had injured his neck in a tag team match during an NXT Live Event at the Download Festival in Donington Park, United Kingdom and had to be wheeled off on a stretcher. A video of the moment in the match where Andrews sustained the injury can be seen below:

As per an official statement by the WWE, it is being said that the injury was “just bruising” but according to CageSideSeats, the WWE still plan on being cautious with Andrews’ physical condition over the next few weeks.

In case you didn’t know...

Mark Andrews is a 25-year-old British professional wrestler, who is currently signed on to the WWE and performs on the NXT brand. Andrews was a part of WWE’s United Kingdom Championship tournament, where he was defeated in the semi-finals by Pete Dunne.

Besides the WWE, Andrews has also formerly competed in promotions such as TNA, Chikara, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Progress Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Mark Andrews and Pete Dunne are currently embroiled in a bit of rivalry. Prior to their match at the Download Festival, the WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne had attacked Andrews on one of the stages of the festival when Andrews was performing with his band “Junior” as a bassist

Andrews got his own back at Dunne, however, and dove from the stage onto the UK champion.

Later in the day, Andrews and Dunne were both at loggerheads again as part of a 4-on-4 tag team match which pitted the team of Mark Andrews, Drew McIntyre, Aleister Black and Roderick Strong against the team of Pete Dunne, Bobby Roode and The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar).

During the match, Andrews took a clothesline from Rezar and had immediately rolled out of the ring complaining about neck pain. He was subsequently taken off on a stretcher. After much speculation concerning the seriousness of his injury, the WWE had posted a statement that clarified the status of Andrews’ injury, it stated:

"A CT scan of Andrews came back negative, with just bruising evident. Mark would like to thank all his fans for their concern."

Mark Andrews also posted a Tweet, explaining that “everything is okay”, the Tweet is as follows:

Everything's okay guys, thanks for all your concern and messages!

Huge thanks to the workers at Queens Medical Centre who treated me quickly — Mark Andrews (@MandrewsJunior) June 11, 2017

Andrews is expected to make a full recovery very soon.

What’s next?

It is being said that the WWE are going to tread cautiously with Mark Andrews’ physical condition, which is why he isn’t currently slated to appear for any bookings or events. Even though his injury isn’t serious, his return to in-ring action might take a couple of weeks.

Author’s take

It’s relieving to hear that Andrews’ injury is nothing serious. Neck injuries are no laughing matter and have claimed many careers in the past. Hopefully, the WWE will allow Andrews enough time to recover and heal properly before putting him in the ring again.

Here’s wishing Andrews all the best!

