WWE News: Mark Henry says this RAW star will be WWE champion in 2019

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 346 // 09 Nov 2018, 10:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who among these four does Mark Henry tip to be a world champ next year?

What's the story?

The WWE is going through a mini-crisis of sorts, as the man that they thought would be the face of the company and hold the brand's main belt, Roman Reigns, had to step away from the ring due to illness.

Although it would be very difficult to replace a wrestler of the quality of Reigns, Mark Henry believes that Drew McIntyre could be the next world champion, in the absence of Reigns.

In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre has had a great run with WWE since being called up from NXT, earlier this year. The Scottish Superstar is in his second run with the company and has already held the RAW tag team belt with Dolph Ziggler.

On this past week's RAW, McIntyre squashed Kurt Angle, in a brutal match, which indicated that WWE want to make him a huge star on the red brand.

The heart of the matter

On the Busted Open Radio podcast, former WWE champion Mark Henry spoke highly about McIntyre and made a bold prediction of how the Scottish Superstar will be a WWE champion by the end of 2019.

"Drew is grabbing the business by the reigns and he's doing things a lot of the young people aren't doing. That is why he is in the conversation we are talking about: Where is he going to be in the next year or two? I think that he will be champion. Before next year is over, Drew McIntyre will be world champion," Henry said in Busted Open Radio's podcast. (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

"I think before next year is over, Drew will be world champion."



"I think Drew can be the face of the company."@davidlagreca1 & @TheMarkHenry agree: The sky's the limit for @DMcIntyreWWE and his potential in #WWE #RAW #SDLive pic.twitter.com/59AKJS8FP4 — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) November 6, 2018

What's next?

McIntyre will be a part of Team RAW at Survivor Series in the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match, alongside Strowman, Ziggler, and two other Superstars, who will probably be announced on next week's RAW.