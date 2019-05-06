WWE News: Mark Henry says top RAW star is the "best promo in wrestling today"

Mark Henry was full of praise for the returning superstar

What's the story?

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was full of praise for one particular RAW superstar, who he felt had complete control of the audience in the past couple of weeks.

In fact, he even drew comparisons of him to the legendary 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

In case you didn't know...

Mark Henry has been retired for a while now, but the fact of the matter is that he was the second-longest tenured WWE superstar when still active, only behind The Undertaker. Due to his years of presence and respect among the backstage officials, Henry was given a backstage role and one that also involved him being an ambassador for WWE.

He was awarded the accolade of being a part of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, a feat that was naturally deserving for a legend of his calibre

Henry was in the headlines recently over calling out Lio Rush for lying to him when they had a backstage confrontation. It only added fuel to the fire in the Lio Rush "backstage heat" drama.

The heart of the matter

Talking to Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry had nothing but praise for RAW star Sami Zayn, particularly talking about the promos that he's been cutting over the last few weeks since his return. He said:

I listen to Sami's banter and the people are now sitting and listening like they're in church. They're not a wrestling audience, they're an audience. And they're listening to him, and they're learning from him, and he is the best promo in wrestling today. There's no one close. Sami is giving an opinion that is so polarizing that you have to sit there and listen, even if you disagree.

He elaborated, saying that while the audience wasn't clapping for him, it was very clear from a lot of faces that what Zayn was saying hit home for them and there was a clear understanding that what he said, was, in fact, the truth.

He even stated that he felt that putting him in the ring with a babyface was a risk, because Zayn felt like a babyface, despite making audiences uncomfortable. He further went on to draw parallels with WWE legend 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, saying:

Sami is doing Steve Austin type promos. Steve Austin was not going to the ring trying to make the fans feel good. Steve Austin was about Steve Austin, Sami Zayn is about Sami Zayn. He's going to get his point across and you're going to listen. I think it's the most interesting thing on television right now. We have guys with titles, we have Shake-Ups, the women's movement, and the thing that moves me the most is Sami Zayn's promos because they're real.

What's next?

Sami Zayn is in no definite feud as yet, but these promos are something that WWE can (and will likely) milk out for a week or two more before putting him in a feud.