WWE News: Mark Henry Talks About John Cena Missing Crown Jewel

Henry does not seem pleased with Cena's decision!

What's the story?

John Cena has been the biggest building block for the WWE empire for well over a decade now. Mark Henry too has been an integral figure in the business, a long-standing lieutenant of Vince McMahon.

TMZ caught up with Henry and asked him his thoughts about John Cena not going to Crown Jewel. Henry was quite outspoken and said he wouldn't have made the same decision himself.

In case you didn't know...

Crown Jewel is a WWE Global pay-per-view, slated to take place this weekend from Saudi Arabia. The show ran into trouble after the murder of an eminent journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

Superstars like John Cena and Daniel Bryan said that they would not be travelling to Saudi Arabia to be part of the show. Bobby Lashley was named as Cena's replacement at the event. He will be taking Cena's place in the WWE World Cup, a tournament to crown the best superstar in the world.

The heart of the matter

Mark Henry shared his thoughts on Cena not attending Crown Jewel and No DQ took the time to transcribe the legend's quotes:

I wouldn’t ever say that person is making the wrong decision. I’d say, that’s not the decision I’d make. I would stand by my guns and do what’s right for business.

Henry went on to say that WWE was being picked on, while other businesses were still allied to Saudi Arabia. He wants the show to happen for the fans:

I’m a firm believer in not leaving people out to dry. Our fans, they wanna see you. Give our fans what they want. The WWE is just 1 business. There’s hundreds of thousands of businesses doing business internationally. Why pick on one?

What's next?

AJ Styles will take on Samoa Joe instead of Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship. Bobby Lashley will be a part of the WWE World Cup tournament. All is right with the world again.

