WWE News: Massive segment with title implications announced for RAW next week

The fate of the championship will be decided

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio pinned Samoa Joe in under 2 minutes to become the brand new WWE United States Champion. However, the match ended in controversial fashion at Samoa Joe's shoulders were not on the mat at the point.

Announcer Corey Graves caught it and brought it to the attention of the WWE Universe at once. A big segment has been announced to determine the future of the United States Championship.

In case you didn't know...

Samoa Joe choked Rey Mysterio in no time at all at WrestleMania 35. The tables would be turned at Money in the Bank when Mysterio defeated Joe in almost no time.

There were injury woes arising from the match. The rumor is that Rey Mysterio unfortunately hurt his shoulder during the course of the contest. Samoa Joe was busted open during the match presumably from a broken nose.

The heart of the matter

Because of the nature of the outcome of the previous contest, while Rey Mysterio may have won the match, there is a degree of uncertainty with regard to whether Samoa Joe's shoulders were really on the mat or not. And with the same in mind, WWE has announced the following segment:

One also wonders if Rey Mysterio's son will be involved in the proceedings next week. He has been training for a return to the ring and we could potentially see his debut take place against a veteran like Samoa Joe. Or will completely fresh faces be introduced into the title picture owing to the fact that Mysterio and Joe are both injured?

What's next?

The United States Championship did not receive any focus at all when it was on SmackDown Live. Let's hope that things are different on WWE RAW. Let us know what you think will happen during the segment in the comments below...