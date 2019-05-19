WWE News: Massive title match announced for WWE Super ShowDown (Breaking News)

Get ready for the return of The Demon

What's the story?

Super ShowDown comes to us from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Saudi Arabia on Friday, the 7th of June. The show will feature the return of legends like Goldberg, The Undertaker, and Brock Lesnar.

Yet another match has been announced from WWE's official profile. And it concerns the return of The Demon.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley as The Demon King at WrestleMania to become Intercontinental Champion for the second time. Balor has not slipped into his Demon persona since that day.

Balor and Andrade are two of the men who will be competing at Money in the Bank, coming our way in just a few hours. Both of them have a chance to win the contract that they can cash in on the WWE Champion throughout the course of the remaining year.

The WWE Champion will be determined in a match at Money in the Bank when Kofi Kingston faces off against Kevin Owens.

The heart of the matter

Several big ticket matches have already been announced for WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. This was the latest announcement on WWE's official Twitter account:

Both men are exemplary workers and this is guaranteed to be quite a contest. This is how WWE has hyped up this dream clash:

Where Andrade seeks to dethrone the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Bálor is out to prove his determined rival is barking up the wrong tree. While Andrade is known for pushing his opponents to the edge, how will his killer instinct fare against the demonic force of Bálor’s dark entity?

What's next?

First, both men have a chance to become Mr. Money in the Bank and change their destinies forever. Can Finn Balor become a two-time champion? We will know very soon indeed!