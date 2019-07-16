WWE News: Match announced for RAW to determine Brock Lesnar's opponent at SummerSlam

WWE Universal Champion: Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

The WWE Universal Championship changed hands on WWE Extreme Rules yesterday night when Brock Lesnar came out after the main event of the night to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Seth Rollins. He picked up the win and become the new Champion.

So far, no Universal Champion has received an immediate rematch for the title and it appears that the tradition might very well continue. WWE has announced a Battle Royal for tonight's WWE RAW which will determine who will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were able to win their match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at WWE Extreme Rules. Rollins demolished Corbin in his match before picking up the pinfall after Corbin had hit Becky with an End of Days. This had infuriated Seth into a frenzy and he had held nothing back, hitting Corbin with weapons several times before hitting him with three Stomps to pick up the win.

He had no time to celebrate at all, as he was left with nowhere to turn to when Lesnar came out and cashed in the contract. Lesnar hit Seth with two German Suplexes and an F5 to pick up the win.

The heart of the matter

WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar's next opponent will be determined via an All-Star 10-man Battle Royal on RAW.

The participants announced for the match are:

Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns

Baron Corbin

Cesaro

Braun Strowman

Bobby Lashley

Rey Mysterio

Daniel Bryan

Randy Orton

Big E

There are several interesting names in the mix, including Big E. This could prove to show the direction WWE wants to go in the coming weeks.

What's next?

The match has been announced for tonight's episode of WWE RAW, where Brock Lesnar is also reported to be present.