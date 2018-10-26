WWE News: Matches being advertised for RAW before WrestleMania 35

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 511 // 26 Oct 2018, 00:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WrestleMania 35 will take place in the MetLife Stadium next year.

What's the story?

Two current feuds in WWE may continue all the way WrestleMania 35 according to the match listings for the go-home RAW before the granddaddy of them all.

In case you didn't know

WrestleMania is the WWE's biggest show of the year, where the biggest feuds and most high profile matches take place.

Each year, the go-home show for WrestleMania has been the final opportunity for RAW Superstars to build anticipation and drama for their matches at the main show.

The post-Mania RAW has become synonymous for the past few years, for having shocking returns and debuts.

The heart of the matter

According to the website for the Capitol One Arena, Dean Ambrose will face Seth Rollins on the RAW before the Showcase of the Immortals.

This will likely be a continuation of their feud which was reignited this week, where Ambrose attacked Rollins, hitting him with Dirty Deeds after the pair had won the RAW Tag Team Championships.

The Capital One website also states that Braun Strowman will face Drew McIntyre, who will be accompanied by Dolph Ziggler.

Strowman has been feuding with the team, after being turned on by the Dogs of War a few weeks ago.

Before that, the three had teamed up at Super Show-Down to face the Shield, in a losing effort.

Whilst the card is subject to change, other Monday Night RAW Superstars being advertised include Alexa Bliss, Bobby Lashley, Sasha Banks, Finn Balor, Bayley, Elias, Nia Jax, Jinder Mahal, and Bobby Roode.

What's next?

The go-home RAW will take place April 1 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

WrestleMania 35 will take place April 5 next year, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford New Jersey, and will feature Superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live and 205 Live.