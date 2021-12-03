"We were friends on TV but not in real life!"- Matt Cardona on Ex-WWE star

In his latest tweet, Matt Cardona took a cheeky dig at former WWE tag team partner Mojo Rawley.

Rawley recently noticed a list featuring 10 real-life WWE friendships. The list ranked his friendship with Alexa Bliss at the No.1 spot. Rawley and Bliss engaged in an amusing Twitter exchange over the list.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona noticed Mojo's tweet and chimed in with a slight dig at his former tag team partner.

Cardona stated that he was friends with Rawley on WWE TV, but not in real life.

"We were friends on TV but not in real life!" said Cardona.

Mojo responded to the tweet as well, as can be seen below:

"That’s why we didn’t make the list," said Rawley.

Matt Cardona and Mojo Rawley were together on WWE TV for about three years

Matt Cardona began making frequent appearances on WWE NXT in mid-2015. Around the same time, Cardona formed a tag team with Mojo Rawley. The duo was dubbed "The Hype Bros" and was quite popular amongst the WWE Universe.

After a three-year stint, The Hype Bros disbanded due to Mojo turning on Matt Cardona. The former on-screen friends faced off on two occasions, with Rawley winning both matches.

In November this year, Matt Cardona chatted with The Wrestling Inc. Daily and opened up about his relationship with Rawley. Cardona made it clear that he doesn't care about his former tag team partner, and a Hype Bros reunion will never happen.

"Dean Muhtadi as a human being, love him. Mojo, hate him. Tough sh*t, not happening. He can come backstage and hang out in my private dressing room, but we will not be in front of the people on camera together ever again," H/T [The Sportster]

Matt Cardona was let go by WWE in 2020 after a 15-year run with the company. He has since done incredibly well for himself on the independent scene. Cardona is signed to IMPACT Wrestling and also wrestles for Game Changer Wrestling.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As for Mojo Rawley, he was released by WWE earlier this year. Rawley had been absent from WWE TV for about ten months before being let go. His last in-ring outing was a losing effort against Chad Gable in June 2020.

Edited by Alan John