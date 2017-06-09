WWE News: Matt Hardy and Reby Sky welcome their second son

King Maxel's baby brother has arrived!

by Prityush Haldar News 09 Jun 2017, 13:26 IST

The Hardy Boyz may be off WWE TV for a while

The Hardy household welcomed it’s newest member, Matt Hardy’s second son, on June 8th. Both Matt and Jeff were absent from this week’s RAW tapings owing to Reby’s pregnancy.

Matt Hardy announced the birth of his second child on Twitter. He told the fans that King Maxel’s baby brother had arrived and was in good health. The baby’s name is Wolfgang X Hardy, or "Wolfie" for short. He was born on 8th June at about 11:37 pm local time.

"Wolfie" Wolfgang X Hardy debuted/was born on June 8th at 11:37pm..



King Maxel was excited to meet his healthy younger brother. Thanks all! — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 9, 2017

Matt and Jeff may take some time off WWE TV due to his newborn son. He is expected, though, to work a lighter schedule making the occasional appearance at live events while at the same time, spending a little more time with his family.

