WWE News: Matt Hardy and The Revival get into a Twitter fight

What’s the story?

Followers of both Matt Hardy and The Revival on Twitter were treated to some interesting banter on Sunday.

This round of verbal sparring all began when Matt tweeted out images of various Hardy Championships from over the course of their career, with a jab aimed at Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival.

In case you didn’t know…

The Hardy Boyz and The Revival are both leading tag teams on RAW, vying for a chance at dominance in their division. Matt & Jeff formerly held the Raw Tag Team Championships earlier this year before dropping the belts to Sheamus & Cesaro.

The Revival have never won Monday night's top honours. They are currently focused on The Hardyz in their path to greatness, which Matt called them out on.

The heart of the matter

Once Matt Hardy said what he did about his rivals, a twitter war ensued. Scott Dawson fired back first -

Dash Wilder also responded, saying "retiring the Hardyz will do those things." Matt wasn't going to let that comment slide -

Cute. Every team's said that-NAO, APA, E&C, Duds, RTC, Wolves, Bucks.. We beat them all & will outlast them all.



You'll join a nice list. https://t.co/CL9TdRSSoG — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 30, 2017

The back and forth exclusively went between Matt and Dash by this point, but it was still entertaining stuff -

You 2 IGNORANT APES won't be around long enough to even create NOSTALGIA.



When we SNAP, you "no famous" flash in the pans shall be DELETED. https://t.co/z60TEKlGWY — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 30, 2017

The conversation then turned into a claim about who had the better records. Dash said that The Revival is 1-0 against The Hardyz. Matt then retorted that he and his brother have 11 World Champions compared to Dawson & Wilder's zero (...and to Matt's credit, he did give a nod to their two NXT Tag reigns). Dash had a funny response to these numbers -

To be fair, we'll never pass your 11 reigns. When we do win them we won't lose them that much. https://t.co/Inu1fkAH07 — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) July 30, 2017

What’s next?

SummerSlam is just a few weeks away. At this point, Sheamus & Cesaro don't have a match, but they'll likely be facing one or both of these teams. They might even engage in a 4-corners Tag Team Title Match if The Club also get involved.

In addition to the eventual in-ring battle, it's a guarantee that both teams will continue their Twitter sparring. They both maintain a steady social media following so the insults get even more interesting before it's said and done.

Author’s take

Whenever these teams take their rivalries to social media, it's a huge win for we the fans as both pairs are highly entertaining.

This social media extension to their feud has just made it more interesting, for whenever they have their blowoff in the ring.