WWE News: Matt Hardy all but confirms that the 'Broken' gimmick will be seen on WWE programming

The Hardy Boyz all but confirm that they will soon reclaim their Broken Brilliance. However, this time it will be under MeekMahan's regime

by Rohit Relan News 13 Jun 2017, 01:33 IST

Matt Hardy sported the above look while playing ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy

What’s the news?

In a recent interview with Corey Graves, the Hardy Boyz were inquired about the status of the acclaimed ‘Broken’ gimmick and the possibility of it becoming a part of Raw.

Matt Hardy responded by saying that it felt odd when he had to portray the retro version of his character upon his return to WWE. He further went on and confirmed that it was just a matter of time before the WWE Universe witnessed Broken Matt Hardy.

In case you didn’t know...

Matt Hardy adopted the ‘Broken' gimmick when he was a part of TNA Wrestling. Under his new character, Hardy’s first feud was with his brother Jeff, whom he started referring to as Brother Nero. Both the Hardy brothers competed in a series of matches with the most memorable one being a special episode named the Final Deletion.

Matt completely reinvented himself by introducing a number of mannerisms and changing his accent which was well received by fans and critics alike. Soon, Matt was joined by his brother Jeff who also revamped his appearance and character. Both of them were collectively referred to as the ‘Broken’ Hardys.

Many believe that the ‘Broken’ Hardys were the best part of TNA/Impact wrestling during their time with the company.

Also read: 5 things The Hardy Boyz need to change in WWE

The heart of the matter

During a fourteen minute interview available on WWE Network, Matt Hardy said that the Broken Gimmick would be one of the most exciting things to appear on WWE television in recent memory. He said:

“I definitely think there is a chance. It’s a work in progress. Unfortunately, due to legal reasons, I really can’t go into it right now but I find it very flattering and humbling that every time we come and wrestle in front of the WWE Universe, they chant and they address it and they acknowledge it.” Matt further added,“When it happens, and I’m not going to say if, when it happens, it’s going to be the most exciting thing to hit WWE programming in a long, long time. We’ve got to keep people guessing”

What’s next?

It seems as if the ‘Broken’ Hardys will make an appearance on WWE programming sooner rather than later as they have already lost the Raw Tag Team Championships and their ‘Reborn’ act is slowly becoming stale.

Author’s take

It comes as great news to hear that we may soon see the ‘Broken’ Hardys tearing down arenas with ‘Delete’ chants and maniacal promos. If the Hardys are cleared to perform as the ‘Broken’ brothers, it will definitely be the most exciting thing to hit the WWE programming in a long time.

However, there is a chance that we may not witness the Broken Characters in all their glory, given that Anthem Sports & Entertainment has threatened to sue the Hardy Boys and WWE if they showcase the ‘Broken’ gimmick.

Nonetheless, we can just wait and hope that all parties come to an agreement and provide fans with what they want.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com