WWE News: Matt Hardy continues Twitter banter With Dixie Carter

Dixie Carter tweets Matt Hardy! Matt Hardy responds! Exciting? You decide!

The Broken One is looking forward to see his former boss in WWE.

What’s the story?

While it seems that the relationship between Matt Hardy and his former employer, the once-TNA/Impact Wrestling-and-now-Global Force Wrestling, certainly hasn’t improved – on social media or elsewhere, things seem to be more and more on the up and up in regards to another previous boss.

In this case, it’s a Twitter back-and-forth between Hardy and former TNA head honcho Dixie Carter.

In case you didn’t know...

Now, while all of this is pretty silly and, ultimately, meaningless – it’s still pretty fun to read about. It had been previously announced that Carter would be interviewed on camera for the WWE Network’s “WWE 24” special on Kurt Angle.

Carter had been president of TNA from 2003 until this past January and held that position during Angle’s entire run with the company. Since that was announced, Carter has kept more than a watchful eye on WWE’s social media – especially when it came to AJ Styles’s US title win against Kevin Owens at Madison Square Garden last night.

It all began with this congratulatory tweet by Hardy:

Which, in turn, prompted this response from Carter...

The heart of the matter

Well, the once-and-hopefully-soon-to-be-broken one Matt Hardy decided to reply, in a very nice gesture of a tweet...

Who would have thunk it, indeed, Mr Matt. Who would have thunk it, indeed?

What’s next?

Oh, probably nothing. More eyes will tune into the Kurt Angle special on Monday just to see what Dixie has to say (spoiler alert: it’ll probably be a bunch of nice stuff) and that should be the end of it.

Author’s take

As oddly fascinating as this whole thing is, there’s still a number of you out there who think this might turn into Dixie Carter getting a TV role somewhere down the line, like as an authority figure. First... no, that’s not happening. Second... no, that’s not happening. Third... really? Come on.

This is the same company that canned Josh Matthews. They’re really going to cut a weekly paycheck to someone to do hardly any work just to entertain, like 306 people out there? No offence to Ms Carter – she seems like a lovely person – but... no, that’s not happening.