WWE News: Matt Hardy explains his concerns over Reby Hardy being on WWE Table for 3

The Hardy family

What's the story?

Recently, WWE announced that the upcoming episode of WWE Table For 3 will feature wives of Randy Orton, Kurt Angle, and Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy seemed concerned over his wife being invited by WWE, stating that she's going to bury him on the show.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Table For 3 is an original show that WWE put out in 2015, on the WWE Network. The show features three wrestling personalities, talking and sharing wrestling stories over dinner.

The first episode of the show featured WWE Hall of Famers Roddy Piper, Mene Gene Okerlund, and Paul Orndorff. Ever since then, WWE has continued to produce the show, with the current season being the fourth.

The heart of the matter

WWE recently announced that the wives of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, SmackDown Live Superstar Randy Orton, and former Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy, are going to be featured on the upcoming episode of the acclaimed show.

Matt Hardy proceeded to send out a tweet in response to the news, and seemed a bit concerned over the fact that his wife was invited on the show. He stated that the show is bound to irk wrestling fans on Twitter, adding that everybody will be getting buried during the sit-down, including him. This was a light-hearted jibe at the fact that all three women would possibly spill out a bunch of secrets that their husbands wouldn't want to share with the fans. Here's the tweet that Matt sent out:

Oh Dios! @RebyHardy as the featured star on an episode of @WWE programming? Wrestling Twitter is going to be SOOOO mad.



EVERYBODY is gettin’ buried.. Including ME! #TableFor3 https://t.co/9QqQEkHkF2 — Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 4, 2019

What's next?

Matt's tweet has acted as an incredible promotional tactic for the show, as wrestling fans are waiting with bated breath for all the three women to share some unheard stories about their husbands, on the show.

