WWE News: Matt Hardy is after the Intercontinental title

Matt Hardy is looking to expand his title collection.

by Nithin Joseph News 14 Jun 2017, 21:45 IST

The WWE Universe would love to see the IC title on Matt

In a recent post on Twitter, Matt Hardy revealed his impressive title collection and mentioned that his championship case was missing all but one title. It is believed that this is a reference to the WWE Intercontinental title, which he has never held before.

Part of my Title Collection. I still have championships to add. pic.twitter.com/jsKiBJe7AB — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 14, 2017

Matt Hardy along with his brother Jeff is a twelve-time world tag-team champion, having held the World tag team championship on six occasions, the Raw tag team Championships twice, the TNA World tag-team championship twice, the Ring of Honor World tag team championship once and the WCW tag team championship.

Matt Hardy is one of the most decorated individuals in wrestling history and can definitely be considered as a future Hall of Famer along with his brother Jeff. However, there has been one title that has eluded Matt throughout his wrestling career, and that is the Intercontinental Championship.

In a recent tweet, Hardy showed off his impressive title case but casually mentioned he still had championships to add to his collection. This is a clear reference to the IC title which is currently held by The Miz.

The A-Lister himself had some choice words for Matt, as a mini-Twitter war broke out between the two after a reply from The Miz.

I don't even have to DELETE #TheMizICTitleComebackTour..



It's already.....OBSOLETE!



But I would be interested in PROCURING the IC Title. https://t.co/RZ862Q6uZp — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 14, 2017

No matter what the future holds for Matt Hardy, there is no doubt that a push for the IC title would be something that the WWE Universe will look forward to. Hopefully, the WWE can make it happen.

Currently, Matt and Jeff Hardy are locked in a feud with RAW tag-team champions Sheamus and Cesaro. However, it is rumoured that Vince McMahon wants to introduce Jeff into the Universal title picture and Matt’s recent post could be an indication of what the plans for both the Hardys are.

Matt Hardy has become one of the hottest properties in the wrestling universe right now, and that is all thanks to his ‘Broken Matt’ gimmick. Hopefully, the WWE will buy the rights to the gimmick and Matt can start his journey towards the dream of winning the IC title. It is also interesting to note that Sheamus is also interested in the IC title. Possible triple-threat for the championship in the near future? We shall see.

