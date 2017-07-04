WWE News: Matt Hardy is keeping an eye on The Revival

Are The Revival going to be deleted?

by Nithin Joseph News 04 Jul 2017, 20:08 IST

Are the Revival next on the Hardy Boyz list of opponents?

What’s the story?

In a recent post on Twitter, Matt Hardy shared a photo of his TV, which had the Revival's match playing on the screen. Matt commented that he was scouting the highly rated tag-team. You can see the tweet below.

4:53pm - Scouting this much talked about tag team, The Revival. #FTR pic.twitter.com/G0lBkp1ocd — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 3, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The Revival recently made their debut on the main roster as one of the newest additions to the RAW tag team division. They also happen to be the only tag-team coming out of NXT to have ever held the NXT tag-team titles on more than two occasions,

The heart of the matter

On a recent post on Twitter, Matt Hardy revealed that he was scouting the team of Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson, commonly known as The Revival.

The Hardy Boyz were recently seen on the latest episode of RAW, defending Finn Balor from Elias Samson. Balor was in a match with one-half of the RAW tag team champions Cesaro, when Samson interfered.

Meanwhile, The Revival were recently wrongly accused of attacking Enzo Amore. They haven’t featured in a match since they defeated The New Day on RAW.

Also read: 5 WWE Superstars other than Matt Hardy who could have pulled off the Broken Gimmick

What’s next?

If Matt Hardy’s tweet has any truth in it, then the WWE could be preparing a storyline featuring The Hardy Boyz and The Revival. The storyline would be interesting, as it features the talented rookies going up against the experienced veterans, but right now the Hardys will be focusing on their Iron Man match against Sheamus & Cesaro at Great Balls of Fire.

Author’s take

The Revival are an incredibly talented duo, who have the potential to become a huge success in the WWE. Only good things will come if they are put into a feud with one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com