WWE News: Matt Hardy may have verbally said DELETE for the first time in the WWE

Another clue that the Broken Hardys may be close to appearing.

by Jeremy Bennett News 26 Jul 2017, 00:18 IST

Jeff and Matt Hardy interfered in The Revival's match

What's the story?

On this week's edition of Monday Night Raw, The Revival took on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in tag team action. The common thread of the two teams is that they have executed a beating of The Hardy Boyz over the past couple of weeks.

The Hardys interrupted the match, and the distraction caused Gallows and Anderson the match. Something very interesting happened at the 2:40 mark of the video below:

In case you didn't know...

There was a war of words between Anthem (Jeff Jarrett and Ed Nordholm) and Reby Hardy a couple of weeks ago after a deal was supposedly on the table for the Hardys to use the broken gimmick.

Things have been quiet since on both sides, which could mean that they have finally settled and decided not to take this to court. Jeff posted the following tease on Instagram a few days ago -

The heart of the matter

This is possibly the very first time that Matt Hardy has said the word "DELETE" while doing the motion since their return to the WWE. This further fuels the rumours that the Broken Hardys are close to coming to the WWE.

After the delete motion, Matt would land the Twist Of Fate on Dash Wilder, but Dash's tag partner Scott Dawson pulled him out of the ring before Jeff could land the Swanton Bomb.

Many people believe the 'Broken' gimmick is on the horizon due to the actions of Matt and Jeff as of late. Considering the Hardys are on a small losing streak, we could see the 'Broken' side of these brothers before or at SummerSlam.

What's next?

The situation regarding the Raw Tag Team Championships is still up in the air for SummerSlam after this week's edition of Raw.

Expect a clearer picture on next week's edition of Raw, but clearly, the Hardys, Revival, and Anderson & Gallows are the top contenders for Sheamus and Cesaro.

Author's take

I get more and more excited every time Matt or Jeff does something "Broken", and the fact that this is the first time Matt has said "Delete" on WWE television coupled with the social media silence between the two sides that are at war with each other, I think the deal is either done or very close.

