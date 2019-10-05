WWE News: Matt Hardy opens up about his brother's alleged arrest

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy as the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to voice his opinions over his brother Jeff Hardy's alleged arrest. Per reports by PWInsider, Jeff Hardy was arrested on October 3, 2019, the night before SmackDown's premiere on FOX by The Moore County Police Department for supposedly driving under influence and was subsequently released later that night.

A large section of the WWE Universe, especially Jeff Hardy's fans have been asking Matt Hardy about his brother's current status and Big Brother Hardy posted on Twitter that although he loves his brother and deeply cares about his well-being, he is not his brother's keeper.

Matt Hardy specified that he has his children and family to focus on, given the fact that his wife Reby Hardy is expected to give birth to another boy soon.

Since so many have asked me about my brother tonight-I love my brother & want him to be happy & healthy. I’ve expressed that to him as much as I can. Jeff has to make his decisions about his life.



I have to focus on my 2 boys & soon to arrive son. I can only control MY actions. — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 5, 2019

Jeff Hardy's history of substance abuse

The Charismatic Enigma is currently sidelined with a knee injury and has been away from in-ring action for the past few months after undergoing surgery on his injured knee. There is no word till now as to when he will make his return inside the squared-circle.

If Jeff Hardy's arrest is believed to be true, this would be the second time in 2019 that he has got on the wrong side of the law. He was arrested in July 2019 for public intoxication and impairment on Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

As we have seen in earlier cases with WWE Superstars getting arrested for driving under influence, WWE doesn't go too hard on them. Jeff Hardy will probably be penalized with a fine by the company or get suspended at the very worst.

However, driving while intoxicated is still a big crime and the driver can get into a fatal accident which might cause potential bodily harm or death of the said driver or others for that matter.

Jeff Hardy is certainly blessed to have a brother like Matt Hardy who deeply cares for him, and have the backing of a passionate fan base that has stuck with Jeff all through his life.

