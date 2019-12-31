WWE News: Matt Hardy picks three wrestlers from past and present that he has not faced

WWE Superstar Matt Hardy conducted a Q & A session on his official Twitter account while tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW was going on as a way to promote his new YouTube show, 'Free The Delete'. He was posed with a lot of questions by fans and in one such question, he was asked by a fan that if given the option, which three Superstars or wrestlers he would like to pick who he hasn't faced.

Matt picked WWE SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns, WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage, and AEW star Kenny Omega as his picks.

While a match between Reigns and Hardy is possible if both were to appear on the same brand, a match between Randy Savage and Hardy will never see the light of day as the Macho Man passed away in 2011. Similarly, a match between Omega and Hardy could only happen if both were to wrestle in the same promotion.

The former Tag Team Champion has been making sporadical appearances for RAW since November 25 where he is putting over younger talents in their matches. Recently he appeared in a Gauntlet Match for the United States Championship and lost to Drew McIntyre.