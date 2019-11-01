WWE News: Matt Hardy reacts to Bray Wyatt winning the Universal Championship

From the Deleter of Worlds to the ruler of the Universe!

Well, it actually happened. Tonight, WWE Crown Jewel ended with Bray Wyatt winning the Universal Championship after an absolutely incredible Falls Count Anywhere main event in the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A fitting conclusion on Halloween night saw The Fiend emerge, quite literally, from the ashes, after being electrocuted several times following a fall from the stage into a production pit after a hellacious encounter with Seth Rollins.

Despite looking like he was past the point of no return, the enigmatic Superstar would end up leaving with the ultimate prize - the WWE Universal Championship.

Well, one man who's no stranger to Wyatt is Matt Hardy, with the pair previously pushing each other to their limits, with Hardy even dumping Wyatt into the Lake of Reincarnation during the Ultimate Deletion. The pair then embarked on a run as WWE RAW Tag Team Champions - and the WWE veteran has opened up on Wyatt's win!

Congratulations, FIENDISH CONSUMER OF TERRESTRIAL ENTITIES..



I knew at this very moment that that today’s moment was DESTINED.



You are the HERO that @WWE & pro wrestling NEVAH knew it needed. #AndNEW pic.twitter.com/TiMokTzoeq — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 31, 2019

Matt Hardy congratulates the "Fiendish Consumer of Terrestrial Entities" before pinpointing the exact moment he knew Wyatt was destined to win the Universal Championship on the big stage.

Hardy then concludes that Bray Wyatt is the "hero" that WWE and pro wrestling never knew it needed.

Even more fittingly, Crown Jewel marks the second time Bray Wyatt has walked out of an event in Saudi Arabia as a champion with he and Hardy winning the vacant RAW Tag Team Championships at the Greatest Royal Rumble, defeating Cesaro and Sheamus back in April 2018.

The Fiend’s entrance at #WWECrownJewel was incredibly fitting for Halloween.



pic.twitter.com/o7jX3w0ppc — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) October 31, 2019

Did you enjoy Crown Jewel? Are you happy The Fiend won the Universal Championship? Let us know your thoughts.

