WWE News: Matt Hardy reacts to 'Delete' signs on SmackDown

Will the WWE finally answer the pleas of the WWE Universe?

by Suyash Maheshwari News 09 Mar 2017, 13:59 IST

The Hardys are currently the ROH Tag team Champions

What’s the story?

After ‘Delete’ signs showed up on the latest episode of SmackDown Live, Matt Hardy took on Twitter to give his take on the issue with a whiff of his Broken Brilliance. Here is what he had to say:

In case you didn’t know...

Ever since their departure from TNA, rumour has it that the Twisted brother are about to return to the company where their journey to superstardom started, WWE. Cagesideseats took it a step further and reported Matt and Jeff flew to Pittsburgh this week for their WWE physical.

While the authenticity of the report is yet to be established, it would be a questionable move, considering that the Hardys recently became the ROH Tag Team Champions and are scheduled to appear for other promotions over the Wrestlemania weekend.

The heart of the matter

In case you were paying close attention to the proceedings of this week’s SmackDown Live telecast, you might have noticed the ‘Delete’ signs that popped up during the Shane McMahon’s in-ring segment.

After the segment, the signs inconspicuously disappeared, which leads us to believe that they were taken away by the security personnel just like the Hulk Hogan signs that were taken away on an episode of Monday Night RAW, in late February earlier this year.

What’s next?

Despite the constant pleas from the WWE Universe, it seems highly unlikely that the Broken Brilliance would turn up on WWE TV anytime soon. Matt’s interaction with WWE Superstars Bray Wyatt and Sasha Banks on the social media has led to many fans believing that the Hardys could make a one-off appearance at Wrestlemania, but then again it could be all hype and no substance.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Hardys have, without a doubt, been one of the most influential tag teams of the modern era, and they certainly deserve to have one last hurrah at the Show of Shows. While the chances of them returning to the company before ‘Mania do seem bleak, we as wrestling fans have learnt never to say never!

