WWE News: Matt Hardy reacts to winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
69   //    10 Apr 2019, 09:08 IST


The new tag team champs!
The new tag team champs!

What's the story

Matt and Jeff Hardy won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on tonight's edition of SmackDown Live, by defeating The Usos.

Matt took to Instagram to react to the victory, stating that The Hardy Boyz is "the greatest tag team in all of space and time".


In case you didn't know. . .

This past Sunday, The Usos retained their SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a Fatal Four Way match at WrestleMania 35. The duo managed to do the same despite being forced to face off against formidable opponents like Black & Ricochet, Rusev & Nakamura, and The Bar.


The heart of the matter

Tonight, the brothers defended their titles against another set of siblings, The Hardy Boyz. The match ended with Jeff Hardy dropping a thunderous Swanton Bomb on one of the Usos, and pinning him to bag the tag team belts.


The fans cheered in unison on this shocking victory, and the Hardy Boyz are now 8x WWE tag team champions.

The celebration didn't last long though, as Lars Sullivan interrupted the newly crowned champs and proceeded to put them down, much to the disgust of the fans inside the arena. This didn't stop Matt from sharing his views on the win on Instagram, almost immediately after they won the titles.



What's next?

The Hardy Boyz have proved time and time again that they are one of the most dominant tag teams in the history of this business.

The duo made their shocking return to the WWE at WrestleMania 33 and won the tag team titles in a ladder match. Tonight, they added another win to their long list of accolades.

What was your reaction on seeing The Hardy Boyz winning the tag team belts on SmackDown Live? Sound off!


Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
