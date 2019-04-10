WWE News: Matt Hardy reacts to winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The new tag team champs!

What's the story

Matt and Jeff Hardy won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on tonight's edition of SmackDown Live, by defeating The Usos.

Matt took to Instagram to react to the victory, stating that The Hardy Boyz is "the greatest tag team in all of space and time".

In case you didn't know. . .

This past Sunday, The Usos retained their SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a Fatal Four Way match at WrestleMania 35. The duo managed to do the same despite being forced to face off against formidable opponents like Black & Ricochet, Rusev & Nakamura, and The Bar.

The heart of the matter

Tonight, the brothers defended their titles against another set of siblings, The Hardy Boyz. The match ended with Jeff Hardy dropping a thunderous Swanton Bomb on one of the Usos, and pinning him to bag the tag team belts.

The fans cheered in unison on this shocking victory, and the Hardy Boyz are now 8x WWE tag team champions.

The celebration didn't last long though, as Lars Sullivan interrupted the newly crowned champs and proceeded to put them down, much to the disgust of the fans inside the arena. This didn't stop Matt from sharing his views on the win on Instagram, almost immediately after they won the titles.

What's next?

The Hardy Boyz have proved time and time again that they are one of the most dominant tag teams in the history of this business.

The duo made their shocking return to the WWE at WrestleMania 33 and won the tag team titles in a ladder match. Tonight, they added another win to their long list of accolades.

What was your reaction on seeing The Hardy Boyz winning the tag team belts on SmackDown Live? Sound off!

