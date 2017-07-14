WWE News: Matt Hardy responds to claims saying he 'betrayed' TNA

Did The Hardys "betray" TNA?

You best watch your accusations towards Matt Hardy lest you be DELETED!

What’s the story?

Following the clash between Matt Hardy and GFW over the rights to the “Broken Universe” gimmicks just puts into light how important that story and these characters were to GFW (then TNA). Of course, now that Matt Hardy and his brother are in the WWE and their legal fight with GFW continues, there are some who are accusing Hardy of “betraying” TNA. Well, Matt Hardy isn’t having any of that. Not on Twitter, anyway.

In case you didn’t know

Ever since the Hardys left TNA, there’s been a fight between them and TNA/GFW’s new owers, Anthem Sports & Entertainment – both in conference rooms and online. It seems like at least once a week, news reports come out that the two parties as close to coming to an agreement, only to have all hope of seeing the Broken gimmick in WWE being yanked away. Which is usually followed by Matt’s wife, Reby, going on an awesome Twitter tirade.

The heart of the matter

Speaking of Reby Hardy, this current kerfuffle started following a conference call with GFW head Jeff Jarrett, who claimed that no deal was in place for the Hardys to resume their popular gimmick. This was apparently news to Reby, who tweeted:

I'm going to have to start "clarifying" things by recording phone calls, apparently. Everything out of this loser's mouth is BS.



Why tho ? https://t.co/trSDkqyqUR — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 12, 2017

Which had Matt chiming in:

True. @EdNordholm & @LeonardAsper could end this issue, we've been willing to. Reby's been peaceful for WEEKS while they blatantly stall. https://t.co/R0i2qSCEYa — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 13, 2017

Which prompted this response from Twitter user @masonepeter, who’s clearing punching above his weight class:

“The matter of the fact is u left that company for dead that treated u LIKE A GOD, they need money because you betrayed them”

Well, Matt’s not having any of that. Matt replies with:

“No, I left cuz @RealJeffJarrett tried to screw me out of money on my deal after everything I did to help & keep TNA afloat in 2016. FACT.”

What’s next?

Once again, there doesn’t seem to be much of a resolution in sight. At some point, someone is going to have to give in, one would think.

Author’s take

Uuuuuuuuuuuuuugh.... really? Look, I like a legal drama as much as the next guy, but this is getting ridiculous. At this point, I think both parties are just digging their heels in on this out of spite, and it’s just dumb. If Jarrett/GFW were smart, they’d sell the rights to the gimmick to the Hardys, with the caveat being that they still hold the rights to all the original footage – The Final Deletion, etc. Then, when the gimmick takes off in WWE, as it most likely will, simply turn around and sell copies of the footage on Blu Ray and stuff to piggyback off of it. “See Where It All Began” and stuff like that. It wouldn’t be the first time they tried to syphon off some audience from WWE, so why not?