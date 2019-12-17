WWE News: Matt Hardy responds to fans reacting negatively to his loss on tonight's RAW

Matt Hardy

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW emanated from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa and featured a gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for Rey Mysterio's United States Championship. The six Superstars who participated in the match were WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Matt Hardy, Andrade, Humberto Carrillo, Akira Tozawa and Ricochet.

Ricochet eliminated Matt Hardy from the match via pinfall in a controversial manner. While Hardy was making his way to the back, a large section of the WWE Universe expressed their dissatisfaction over his loss with loud boos.

A fan on Twitter pointed out the fact and said that he loves the wrestling fans of Des Moines. Hardy himself replied to the tweet by saying that he also loves Des Moines wrestling fans and wrestling fans in general. He added that they have supported him throughout his career and wrote that they will get to the next chapter together.

I love Des Moines wrestling fans.



I love pro wrestling fans in general. They’ve supported me thru SO much. We’ll get to the next chapter together. https://t.co/mWkHwjDRBo — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 17, 2019

Matt Hardy's controversial loss

Ricochet pinned Hardy with a roll-up by blocking a Twist of Fate from The Sensei of Mattitude. The referee did the three-count but there was confusion surrounding the count. After the referee confirmed that it indeed was a three-count, Hardy left the ring and was visibly upset.

This irked the fans in attendance as ever since Hardy made his return, he has been on a losing streak. It remains to be seen if Hardy will rebound with victories in the future.