WWE News: Matt Hardy responds to Tommaso Ciampa's request for a match

Yet another talent tweets at Broken Matt, and yet again, he responds.

Of course, everyone wants a piece of the Hardys, broken or not.

What’s the news?

Matt Hardy recently responded to a tweet from Tommaso Ciampa, one-half of former NXT Tag Team Champions, #DIY.

In case you didn’t know...

Matt and Jeff Hardy announced this week that they were officially done with Impact Wrestling and would not be appearing on the upcoming Impact television tapings.

As Matt and Jeff are one of the most popular tag teams of all time, social media has caught fire with this news, mulling who the former Team Xtreme could end up facing in whatever promotion they decide to land in.

Before leaving Impact Wrestling, the Broken Hardys had set out on their, “Expedition of Gold,” which was a quest for the brothers to capture as many different tag team championships as they possibly could.

The heart of the matter

One of the most notable groups that have been interacting with the King of the Broken Kingdom on Twitter is WWE and NXT superstars. First, it was Sasha Banks, and now Tommaso Ciampa has made it known what his hopes for the Hardys are in the imminent future.

Hardy Boyz vs DIY — Tommaso Ciampa (@ProjectCiampa) March 1, 2017

Broken Matt had a quick response:

If you have Tag Team GOLD to PROCURE, @Vanguard1AAR will certainly bring us to you. #EXPEDITIONofGOLD https://t.co/cPfTOS4in0 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 1, 2017

What’s next?

The Broken Hardys next major scheduled appearance will be at Supercard of Honor XI on April 1st, 2017, where they will face the Young Bucks for the ROH World Tag Team Championships. The Hardys are then scheduled to host a WrestleMania tailgate party during the day of WrestleMania 33.

Sportskeeda’s take

Yes, please. The Hardys (Broken or not) facing Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa would be an excellent match in any setting. However, #DIY are currently on the outside looking in at the NXT Tag Team Championships, as their rematch with the Authors of Pain ended in a No Contest this week when The Revival interfered.

It’s likely a moot point to think about the Hardys appearing in NXT, at all. They would cause a massive pop wherever they show up in the world of professional wrestling next, but if they sign with WWE, you better believe it’ll be a deal to appear on the main roster for either Raw or Smackdown! Live. Wherever the pair happens to land, we can’t wait to see what they have in store for the world of professional wrestling.

