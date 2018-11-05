WWE News: Matt Hardy returns to the ring at Spain live event

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.20K // 05 Nov 2018, 09:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

Matt Hardy has had a legendary pro wrestling career, and it seemed like it was coming to an end when he announced that he was stepping away from the ring due to injuries to his back.

But, Hardy has teased a return in the last few weeks, and made one this week at a live event in Madrid, Spain.

In case you didn't know...

Hardy, who was a RAW tag team champion with Bray Wyatt earlier this year, had to step away from the ring as he announced that his back had fused with his pelvis. He posted several photos on social media of him with fans, photos from the past, and thanking various people.

Many believed that this was Hardy's way of saying goodbye to the wrestling ring, but he denied retirement rumours.

The heart of the matter

At the live event in Madrid, Spain, the final match of the night was Seth Rollins and RAW Acting GM Baron Corbin, for the Intercontinental title. Rollins was attacked by Dean Ambrose, and then there was pandemonium, as the entire locker room made their way to the ring and attacked each other.

#WWEMADRID since someone asked, here's the video showing Balor helping Seth and the locker room brawl after. pic.twitter.com/ExWTj4Zlch — #Rhodestothefuture (@WWE__Matthew) November 3, 2018

One surprising Superstar to be a part of this brawl was Matt Hardy, who entered the ring and attacked former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, with the crowd chanting "Delete" in unison to Mahal's head being hit into the turnbuckle by Hardy.

The brawl ended with Braun Strowman making his way to the ring and clearing the entire ring. Hardy had recently spoken about reuniting with his brother Jeff, who is on SmackDown Live, for the house show on December 1st in Mexico City.

What's next?

Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen on TV since Matt Hardy's retirement rumours. Could we perhaps see the return of Wyatt with Hardy soon?