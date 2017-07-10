WWE News: Matt Hardy reveals backstage fight with Brock Lesnar

Matt Hardy recalls the time he and Brock Lesnar clashed backstage.

10 Jul 2017

What’s the story?

Matt Hardy has revealed the details of a backstage showdown against Brock Lesnar during the pair’s time together in the early noughties during The Beast Incarnate’s first run with the WWE. YouTube channel ProWrestling Shoots posted the video where Matt opens up about his encounters with Lesnar.

The elder Hardy brother states these encounters were pleasant for the most part but not so in one instance which led to a real-life altercation between the two men.

In case you didn’t know...

Matt Hardy and Brock Lesnar were both a part of the WWE back in the early to mid-2000s when Brock emerged as The Next Big Things conquering everything in his path and Hardy was embarking on his singles run as Matt Hardy V1.

The two had a few on-air encounters where Lesnar emerged victorious for the most part, but a little-known fact revealed recently by one-half of the former WWE Rag Team Champions is that the two actually had a heated encounter backstage during his time.

The heart of the matter

Matt Hardy revealed the full details of this incident which stemmed from a botched chair shot. Hardy, aiming to hit Lesnar in the upper back, swung and missed his shot, clipping The Beast in the head and cutting him wide open during an on-air segment.

When the two met up backstage, Lesnar immediately started screaming at the elder Hardy but Vince McMahon quickly intervened to prevent things from escalating out of control. Hardy also suggested that there was some tension between himself and the current WWE Universal Champion stemming from the fact that Lesnar wasn’t willing to make him look good during their matches.

You can hear Matt’s complete take on the incident in the below video:

What next?

It seems highly unlikely that this will have any repercussions in today’s WWE world where Brock is a part-timer and Hardy has already stated that the two men have put the matter behind them, with Lesnar even showing more respect after the incident.

They have both moved on to bigger and better things in life and hardly see each other except for the rare instances when The Beast Incarnate is called in for an episode of Monday Night Raw or during a pay-per-view such as WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 this Sunday.

Author’s take

The interview is a fascinating insight into the mind of Brock Lesnar early on in his career as well as what he was like backstage but on the other hand, things have changed a hell of a lot in the years since.