WWE News: Matt Hardy reveals the perfect match for his character at WrestleMania 35

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
2.92K   //    23 Jul 2018, 17:33 IST

Hardy has a fantastic idea for WrestleMania 35
Matt Hardy has a fantastic idea for WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recently appeared at San Diego Comic-Con where he was able to share the idea he has for an incredible six-man tag match at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Hardy and his brother Jeff returned to WWE as part of WrestleMania 33 and won the Raw Tag Team Championships the same night. The duo has been part of the wrestling business since they were teenagers and have more experience than many of WWE's current roster.

Hardy booked and created much of his storylines whilst he was in TNA which was a big part of why his 'Broken' persona became such a success.

The heart of the matter

The former Raw Tag Team Champion recently appeared at San Diego Comic-Con, where he was asked which match he would like to be involved in at next year's WrestleMania off the back of his Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal win earlier this year. (transcript via RingSideNews)

“You know what I think what would be an excellent match? Myself, Brother Nero, and Bray Wyatt vs. The Shield. What a match up that would be.”

The Shield already reunited at the end of 2017 and have now gone in separate directions again, so it could be an option heading into next year's show, but The Shield haven't performed as a unit at WrestleMania since they defeated The New Age Outlaws at WrestleMania 30 so it's unlikely.

What's next?

Hardy should be more focused on the near future since he and Bray Wyatt will be cashing in their rematch clause against The B Team this week on Raw and will be hoping to reclaim their Raw Tag Team Championships.

Would you like to see this epic six-man tag match at WrestleMania 35? Have your say in the comments section below...

