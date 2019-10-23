WWE News: Matt Hardy shares a big update on his in-ring return

How do you keep Matt Hardy waiting?

Matt Hardy is one of the few WWE Superstars not picked during WWE Draft 2019. As a result, he is now a free agent and fans have been anxiously waiting for his return.

Today, a fan questioned where Matt Hardy has been, to which Hardy took to Twitter to provide details about what he has been up to and when he plans on returning. He said that he has been waiting (for WWE) on the call and also shared a video of himself working out.

You can see the tweet below:

WAITING ON THE CALL pic.twitter.com/Kuv49oMQNG https://t.co/U9TroDL6df — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 22, 2019

By the looks of it, Matt is all set to return to the squared circle and is patiently awaiting a call from the company.

What happened to Matt Hardy?

When Jeff Hardy sustained a serious injury earlier this year, The Hardy Boyz were forced to vacate their SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Following that, Matt made only a few appearances on WWE television.

Before his hiatus, Matt was portraying a new gimmick that saw him telling the WWE Universe that they will never understand how difficult it is to be him.

Last month, he revealed that he wants to make a comeback as a Singles Superstar during his interview with Inside The Ropes. He also added that he loves having multiple personas at his disposal and is comfortable carrying them as per the requirement of the storylines.

What's next for Matt Hardy?

Matt's 'Broken' gimmick was immensely over with the crowd and fans loved to see him 'delete' his opponents. But as stated above, we last saw him in his 'you don't understand' gimmick before he disappeared from the show.

It is not clear if he will continue with the same persona or if he will debut another in-ring character.

A couple of months ago, he was seen asking his fans for their opinion on 'The Ultimate Deletion' gimmick which fetched a lot of positive responses from the WWE Universe.

I wish to spend my last few years in the wrestling industry being as creative & productive as possible. I have some hard decisions in the coming months & the wrestling fan’s opinions matter to me. What did you think of The Ultimate Deletion? HERE IT IS- https://t.co/vzoWDewN3M — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 16, 2019

There were also reports about him re-aligning with Bray Wyatt and appearing in the Firefly Fun House but Matt's wish to return as a Singles Superstar suggests that those rumors may never come true.

