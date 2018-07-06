WWE News: Matt Hardy speaks about being separated from Jeff Hardy

How did Matt Hardy take the recent separation?

What's the story?

Matt Hardy recently caught up with The Philly Voice. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the heads up and the quotes below.

During the course of the conversation, The Woken One revealed that he did not know if Jeff Hardy would be aligned with the unit of Hardy and Wyatt upon his return from injury. The RAW Tag Team Champion revealed that the 'Brother Nero' persona would benefit Jeff Hardy from the perspective of career longevity.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt took each other on during The Ultimate Deletion, modelled on the 'Broken Universe' from TNA, inside the Hardy Compound. Wyatt fell into the Lake of Reincarnation and emerged as a smiling babyface, aligned with Hardy.

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt came together at the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The night after, Jeff Hardy returned from injury. Hardy was then sent to SmackDown Live where he's the current US Champion.

The heart of the matter

Matt Hardy revealed he did not know how Jeff Hardy would be used upon his return:

I didn't know. Those types of things are obviously over my head. I would love to have Jeff involved. Jeff is totally fine being on his own as the 'Charismatic Enigma' Jeff Hardy. He's totally fine being Brother Nero.

He went on to speak about possibly aligning with his brother in the Woken Universe, down the line:

I think Brother Nero would be good for him for career longevity, but I think Jeff can go to SmackDown and be amazing and be the 'Charismatic Enigma' and he can do everything he can do in that persona, and if we need to utilize him as Brother Nero, we can do that whenever.

What's next?

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt are scheduled to face the B-Team to determine the fate of the RAW Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules. Jeff Hardy is scheduled to face Shinsuke Nakamura to determine the next United States Champion. The Hardy Boyz are still donning the gold with utmost pride, after so many years in the business.

Do you want to see the Hardy Boyz reunited? Leave a comment and let us know!