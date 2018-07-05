WWE News: Matt Hardy talks about the real potential of his tag team with Bray Wyatt; possible new member

What's the story?

Matt Hardy spoke about the potential of his tag team with Bray Wyatt-- The Deleters of Worlds and talked about the possibility of Jeff Hardy joining them as Brother Nero.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt had been involved in an unconventional feud with each other for the most part of early 2018. This feud came to an end when Wyatt and Hardy faced in an ultimate deletion match on an episode of RAW which was won by the Woken Warrior--Matt Hardy.

At Wrestlemania 34, the rivals seemingly became friends as Wyatt returned to help Hardy win the Andre the Giant battle royale.

The two starting teaming up after and picked up tag team gold in a short time, which they will be defending against The B-Team at Extreme Rules.

The heart of the matter

Here is an excerpt of what Matt Hardy had to say on the subject of Jeff Hardy joining him as Brother Nero:

"I didn't know. Those types of things are obviously over my head. I would love to have Jeff involved. Jeff is totally fine being on his own as the 'Charismatic Enigma' Jeff Hardy. He's totally fine being Brother Nero. I think Brother Nero would be good for him for career longevity, but I think Jeff can go to SmackDown and be amazing and be the 'Charismatic Enigma' and he can do everything he can do in that persona, and if we need to utilize him as Brother Nero, we can do that whenever."

What's next?

While Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy are all set to defend the RAW Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules; Jeff Hardy will be putting his US Title on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura at the same PPV.

What is your opinion on a possible reunion of the two brothers and a new stable with these three men?

