WWE News: Matt Hardy teases a new gimmick

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
480   //    14 Jun 2019, 14:56 IST

Woken Matt Hardy
Woken Matt Hardy

What’s the story?

Matt Hardy could be possibly set to return to live television with a new gimmick, as he looks to change his character yet again. There were speculations earlier of a potential retirement for the tag team specialist, but that does not seem to be the case anymore.

In case you didn’t know...

The Hardy Boyz have been missing from WWE TV since they relinquished the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships, a few weeks after WrestleMania 35, due to the knee injury to Jeff. This injury will keep him sidelined until the end of the year and has left Matt with nothing much to do.

With that being said, the former multi-time champion has taken time off of Live TV and has been away from the limelight.

The heart of the matter

Recently, Matt has taken to social media once again with a few strange posts of his own, which has suggested that he might be all set to make a return to the ring. Furthermore, his posts now suggest that he may once again go through a character change, to join the singles division and have a serious run in the days to come.

This has gotten the fans really excited, as they feel that a character similar to “Woken" Matt Hardy could be on the cards once again. Or could it be something even better this time?

What next?

Well, if Matt does make an in-ring return and is given the right kind of push, he can do wonders with it. He has already shown his singles caliber in Impact Wrestling and since Jeff is on the sidelines, he can get a serious singles push. He has been working hard to stay fit and hopefully, the company believes in him and can give him this opportunity, as their ratings continue to slide downwards.

Matt Hardy
