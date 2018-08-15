Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Matt Hardy teases another retirement 

Israel Lutete
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.03K   //    15 Aug 2018, 13:30 IST

Could we see the last of Matt Hardy?
What's the story?

Former WWE Raw tag team champion Matt Hardy teased another possibility of retiring from the ring. This morning, Matt posted a picture of himself, his son Maxel, and his tag team partner Bray Wyatt on Twitter where he teased a potential retirement. This leads to further speculation that he might hang up his boots very soon. 

In case you didn't know...

A little over a week ago, Matt Hardy took to Twitter and he revealed that he was dealing with an injury, stating that his coccyx had turned and aligned with his pelvis. On July last month, there were teases of a split between him and Bray Wyatt but it seemed like that idea was dropped and they may have quietly split after this week’s episode of Raw. Bray Wyatt and Hardy are not scheduled to appear at SummerSlam.


The heart of the matter

Hardy posted took Twitter Tuesday morning where he uploaded a picture of himself, his son Maxel, and Bray Wyatt.

Based on his tweet, it looks like his in-ring alliance with Bray Wyatt has come to its end. It’s no secret that Matt Hardy has been teasing that this may be the end of his in-ring career after discovering that his lower back and pelvis have started to fuse together. He is receiving rehab treatment and hopefully, that will relieve some of the pain he has suffered.

He was involved in a triple threat tag team championship on Raw this week alongside Bray Wyatt.

What's next?

Matt Hardy may continue teaming with Bray Wyatt and have matches on Raw or in live events. He is receiving medical treatment and is healing. He's currently not scheduled for a match or an appearance SummerSlam this Sunday, but we will see what WWE has in store for him.




