WWE News: Matt Hardy teases another Ultimate Deletion

But it won't be the same as last time!

Nikhil Bhaskar
ANALYST
News 04 Jun 2018, 19:00 IST
1.55K

Image result for ultimate deletion sportskeeda
The Woken One

What's the story?

WWE Superstar and one half of the Raw Team Champions, Matt Hardy took to Twitter recently to tease another Ultimate Deletion match. Only this time, he wants Bray Wyatt to be his partner so that they can take on two "obsolete mules" in the Hardy Compound.

In case you didn’t know…

Back in 2016, Matt Hardy underwent a transformation of sorts in Impact Wrestling, when he debuted his new 'broken' gimmick to the world and went on to feud 'Brother Nero' Jeff Hardy. Their rivalry ultimately culminated in a match at the Hardy Compound.

Back in March this year, WWE had their version of the match at the Hardy Compound with Hardy going up against Bray Wyatt, titled Ultimate Deletion. The match was a hit with the fans and as it turned out, the two rivals became partners and are now the Raw Tag Team Champions.

The heart of the matter

While fans were certainly excited at the prospect of an alliance between Hardy and Wyatt, their Tag Team Championship reign has been lacklustre at best. Hence, a tag team match at the Hardy Compound ought to liven things up in the division!

Here is the tweet sent out by The Woken One:

Raw is set to have a Tag Team Battle Royal this week to determine the number one contenders for the Raw Tag Team Championship. Here's hoping the Title match takes place at the Hardy Compound!

What's next?

The number one contenders to the title will be determined on Raw this week, and with the kind of momentum and reaction they are receiving, the B-Team might just end up being the winners.

Though not yet clear, the Championship match will probably take place at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. MITB is set to take place on June 17th, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Do you want to see a tag team match take place inside the Hardy Compound? If so, who would you like to see go up against the Woken Warriors? Let us know in the comments below.

Matt Hardy Bray Wyatt
