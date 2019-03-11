WWE News: Matt Hardy teases huge changes to his WWE character

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy (left and second from left) presently compete in the WWE Tag Team Division on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Matt Hardy has uploaded a couple of rather intriguing videos on his official YouTube channel 'Matt Hardy Brand', which have set the professional wrestling community abuzz as to whether a few significant changes could be in store for his on-screen character in the days to come.

In one of the latest videos on his official YouTube channel, WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Hardy showcased his 'Big Money Matt' character which he used during his time in TNA (now--Impact Wrestling). Additionally, Hardy also teased the return of several other of his professional wrestling personas in the second video.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Hardy and his brother Jeff Hardy are widely regarded as one of the most popular sibling tag teams in all of professional wrestling history.

The Hardy Boyz have been wrestling since the 1990s, and have performed for several notable professional wrestling promotions the world over.

Perhaps one of the biggest attributes for which the brothers have been praised time and again, is their ability to keep reinventing their on-screen characters irrespective of which organization they're wrestling for.

The heart of the matter

While Jeff Hardy has wrestled under multiple pro-wrestling avatars such as 'Brother Nero', 'Willow', 'The Charismatic Enigma', etc; Matt Hardy has put forth multiple avatars of his own as well.

Matt Hardy has been lauded for having brilliantly performed as 'Woken Matt', 'Broken Matt Hardy', as well as his Team Xtreme persona alongside his brother Jeff and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Moreover, his 'Big Money Matt' persona -- an avatar that he has teased in his latest YouTube video -- is that of a rich, villainous narcissist.

While certain sections of the professional wrestling community have been discussing the possibility of Matt using his 'Big Money Matt' persona in the WWE; Hardy's other YouTube video shows him speaking about how he has learnt to control his multiple personas and command them to show themselves upon his order.

Fans can check out the YouTube videos below (*Courtesy Matt Hardy Brand) --

What's next?

The Hardy Boyz recently reunited on SmackDown Live, and have insinuated that their aim is to win the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Following the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match between The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) and the team of Shane McMahon and The Miz at Fastlane; the belief is that the Hardy Boyz would be next in line to challenge for the titles.

Which Matt Hardy persona would you like to see on WWE SmackDown?

