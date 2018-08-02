WWE News: Matt Hardy teases retirement

What's the story?

It's quite sad to see legends and icons of a business slowly fade away into retirement, but it is inevitable. The pro wrestling business is a hard and brutal one, in the ring and outside of it, and it seems like one of WWE's modern-day greats is set to call it a day.

Matt Hardy posted a cryptic tweet which indicated that his time in wrestling and the WWE was done and he is to ride off into the sunset.

To all that supported me in the independents & OMEGA..



To the fans of Team Xtreme..



To the Mattitude Followers..



To the OUTSPOKEN fans who brought me back in 2005..



To the people who backed me when I was REINCARNATED in pro wrestling..



To the #WOKEN Warriors..



THANK YOU. pic.twitter.com/YkEILcoZh8 — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 1, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Matt Hardy made his WWE debut way back in 1994 before signing a full-time contract in 1998. He and his brother Jeff changed the landscape of tag team wrestling along with the Dudleyz, and Edge and Christian during the Attitude Era.

Hardy then embarked on a singles career, before he had to leave the company after becoming disillusioned with life in the WWE and addicted to alcohol.

But he changed his ways and a run with his new "Broken" persona on TNA/Impact Wrestling brought him back in the limelight, and he and his brother returned to the WWE at WrestleMania 33.

The heart of the matter

In the tweet, Matt thanks those that have stood behind him and the fans throughout their first run in the WWE as Team Xtreme, his singles run in the WWE, his return to the WWE in 2005 after being released earlier in the year, and to those that supported his latest "Woken" gimmick.

Although this tweet indicates that a retirement announcement is set to come soon, this could also be a work by Hardy.

He posted a picture of himself relaxing in a jacuzzi, possibly showing that he's going to put his feet up for now!

Hardy, along with Bray Wyatt, held the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship belts, before losing it to the B-Team at Extreme Rules.

He later posted a collage of pictures with fans.

What's next?

We'll have to wait and see if Matt returns to the RAW before SummerSlam.

