WWE News: Matt Hardy teases return to the ring

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
26 Oct 2018, 12:13 IST

Woken Matt Hardy
Woken Matt Hardy

What's the story?

Recently retired WWE Superstar 'Woken' Matt Hardy has teased competing at a WWE Live event in December, during an interview with Cultura Colectiva.

In case you didn't know

Matt joined the WWE with his brother Jeff in the mid-1990s, becoming one of the company's most popular teams during the Attitude Era.

The pair continued their winning ways after leaving the company in 2010, with both becoming Impact World Champions.

At WrestleMania 33 last year, Matt and Jeff returned to WWE, winning the RAW Tag Team Championships, with Matt winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34.

In September this year, Hardy announced his retirement from wrestling, after years of competing had caused his lower back and pelvis to begin fusing together.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Hardy spoke of the December 1 WWE Live event in Mexico City, and hyped up all the stars who will be appearing.

It's going to be earth-shattering! It's the only live event we're doing all year and all the top stars of both brands will be there ... Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey, AJ Styles, me, my brother—everybody!

The former Impact World Champion said he was hoping to have a tag team match alongside his brother, despite Jeff being on SmackDown Live.

I'm in fact gonna petition to have a Hardy Boys tag-team match even though we're on different brands. I'm excited for this, man."

Hardy also hyped up his upcoming 'House Hardy' show on the WWE Network, which will feature Matt and his real-life family.

What's next?

The cross-brand WWE Live event will happen December 1, at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City.

The show will feature Superstars from RAW and SmackDown Live, and tickets are available to purchase here.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
Fetching more content...
