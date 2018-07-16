WWE News: Matt Hardy teases tag team breakup

OBSOLETE?

What’s the story?

The B-Team pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the night at Extreme Rules when they beat the twisted team Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions.

In the aftermath of the shocking loss, Matt Hardy has taken to Twitter and has teased the abrupt end of his unlikely partnership with the Eater of Worlds.

In case you didn’t know…

The entire B-Team began when the team that was introduced to add comedic value, managed to win the Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender for the RAW Tag Team Titles. The feud between the two teams was as entertaining as they come as Dallas and Axel tried their own set of mind games against the Deleters of World.

What began as a joke turned into a legit act as Bo and Axel started picking up wins in the underwhelming Raw Tag Team division. While everyone expected Wyatt and Hardy to prolong their reign with a win tonight, the WWE Creative has other plans as Dallas hit Hardy with a Spinning Neckbreaker to seal the deal.

I guess Roman isn’t joining The B Team. pic.twitter.com/JAZmADKzZS — nicci | bliss ♡ (@woahalexabliss) July 16, 2018

The B-Team now begins their reign as the A-listers of the Tag Team division but where does that leave the contorted alliance of Wyatt and Hardy?

The heart of the matter

The Woken One expressed his frustration immediately after the match on Twitter and seemed to have planted the seeds of a split.

It may be time for US to move on.. — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 16, 2018

What’s next?

We’re still not sure how the split will come about on TV considering Wyatt and Hardy have already feuded before and many would not want to see them go at it again. Wyatt was recently involved in a car accident and was nursing injuries but reportedly got himself fit in time for the title match at Extreme Rules.

It could be that he may need more time to recuperate from the said injuries and thus would be sidelined for some time. This could also be the reason why Wyatt and Hardy dropped the titles to The B-Team.

Whatever may be the case, it’s great to see those shiny red belts on Dallas and Axel. They have certainly deserved. Hoping this would breathe some life into the stagnant tag team division of the red brand.