WWE News: Matt Hardy thanks fans for heartwarming send-off as retirement rumors grow

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 2.49K // 27 Aug 2018, 23:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

'Woken' Matt Hardy, during an episode of Monday Night RAW

What's the story?

Matt Hardy has thanked fans for a heartwarming send-off at a WWE Live event, further hinting that the former champion is retiring from active competition.

In case you didn't know

Hardy returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33, capturing the RAW Tag Team Championships in a 4 team ladder match, alongside his brother Jeff.

A few months into his return, Hardy became 'Woken' - an eccentric, deranged character similar to the Broken Matt Hardy character he used as a part of Impact Wrestling.

Hardy won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34, aligning himself with Bray Wyatt, with the duo capturing the RAW Tag Titles at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

However, Hardy has also been dealing with a series of injuries lately, with his lower back fusing into his pelvis, which has led to speculation that the Team Xtreme alum is finished as a wrestler.

At SummerSlam 2018, Hardy worked as a producer backstage, helping to put matches together.

The heart of the matter

Taking to Twitter, the former ECW and Impact World Champion thanked fans after a live event in Rochester.

Thank you for a WONDERFUL & HEARTWARMING send off tonight, #WWERochester. I appreciate you. https://t.co/atr7w3TCWa — Matthew Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 27, 2018

Hardy teamed with Wyatt in a losing effort against RAW Tag Champions The B-Team, in a triple threat Championship match that also involved The Revival.

The Rochester show also saw The Bella Twins return, teaming with Ember Moon to defeat The Riott Squad, and a Universal Title match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman go to a no contest due to interference.

What's next?

If this is truly the end for The Deleter, no one can argue that he has not had an incredible career, no doubt worthy of the WWE Hall of Fame.

His years within the wrestling world will help him become an excellent producer, and hopefully, he will be happy and more physically healthy in his new role.

Do you think Matt Hardy will be a great WWE producer? Have your say in the comments.