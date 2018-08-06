WWE News: Matt Hardy thanks Jeff Hardy after revealing gruesome injury

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have been wrestling together from a very young age

What's the story?

Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy has been a trending topic this week in the pro-wrestling community, but for all the wrong reasons.

A day after revealing a gruesome injury he had suffered over the course of his career, Hardy took to Instagram for his 1000th post, so as to thank his brother Jeff Hardy.

In case you didn't know...

Over the past week, Matt had been uploading posts on Instagram thanking fans and all those who supported him throughout his wrestling career, in a manner as though he were saying goodbye to them.

Matt continued this on Twitter, teasing that if fans wanted to see him in live action for the final time, they should come down to the WWE live events.

Finally, he took to Twitter again after multiple posts on Instagram thanking fans, to reveal that he was actually suffering from a serious injury.

Matt said that he had recently come to learn that his lower back and his pelvis were fusing together. He pointed out a maneuver called Event Omega as the likely culprit, where he hit a leg drop on a prone opponent from the top rope, while Jeff did a splash.

You can see the tweet here:

This maneuver was called EVENT OMEGA..



And is most likely the reason that I’ve recently learned that my lower back & pelvis have started fusing together. pic.twitter.com/FzYebvIIc0 — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 4, 2018

The heart of the matter

A day after talking about his injury, Matt continued his series of posts on Instagram where he thanked everyone for their contributions in his career.

On this occasion, it was special. It was his 1000th Instagram post, and it was dedicated to his brother, Jeff Hardy.

You can see more photos of Jeff and Matt which he posted by swiping on the post in his profile.

The two have been tag team partners as well as in-ring rivals over the years during their time in various promotions.

Like any other sibling relationship, the two have fought against each other and fought side by side, and the post was obviously a special one for Matt.

What's next?

With RAW coming up in a day, and Matt continuing to tease retirement, it may be possible that we see Matt Hardy retire from wrestling altogether.

This is in no way confirmed, and he may stay on longer, although it would be smart for him to take a step away to determine the seriousness of his physical condition.

Matt and Bray are likely out of title contention for SummerSlam 2018 after losing to The Revival and have nothing much planned in terms of storylines for the immediate future.

What are your thoughts on Matt Hardy's cryptic posts? Sound off in the comments!