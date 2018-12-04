×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE News: Matt Jackson posts interesting tweet on The Revival after Monday Night RAW segment

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
CONTRIBUTOR
News
135   //    04 Dec 2018, 10:38 IST

Will the All Elite Wrestling promotion form in 2019?
Will the All Elite Wrestling promotion form in 2019?

What’s the story?

For the third week in a row on Monday Night RAW, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and Lince Dorado defeated The Revival – this time with Scott Dawson suffering the loss against the Lucha House Party.

Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks made an interesting tweet during the broadcast, in which The Elite member stated, “One day we’ll wrestle The Revival & everyone will rejoice. Remember this tweet.”

In case you didn’t know…

I think it’s fair to say that The Revival haven’t been used to the best of their abilities since transferring to the main roster last year.

The former NXT Tag Team champions were a hot act down in the developmental brand, having memorable feuds with the likes of American Alpha (Chad Gable & Jason Jordan), DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano), and Authors of Pain. However, the tag team has been plagued with injuries and questionable booking since debuting on the main roster.

Back in June, the former NXT Tag Team champions appeared to express some frustration over not getting a proper opportunity on the flagship show:

Recently, Wrestletalk reported on the All Elite Wrestling promotion involving The Elite, Chris Jericho, and Jim Ross moving forward, the site claims that their sources know that at least two main roster stars have been informally approached about signing with the new group once their contracts expire.

The heart of the matter

On a very interesting note, Matt Jackson sent out this tweet after The Revival suffered another loss on RAW, “One day we’ll wrestle The Revival & everyone will rejoice. Remember this tweet.”

The timing is very interesting due to the talk of two wrestlers possibly leaving the company for All Elite Wrestling. At the same time, The Elite members have strongly teased jumping ship to WWE, thus the popular duo could possibly face The Revival under the WWE banner at some point.

Of course, this is all speculation at the moment.

What’s next?

All eyes are on The Elite in early 2019. Cody recently teased a huge announcement that no one will expect in January. At this point, sadly, all we can do is wait until then.

Topics you might be interested in:
Independent Wrestling Scott Dawson Dash Wilder
Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
CONTRIBUTOR
WWE/Indie News: The Young Bucks on which WWE Superstars...
RELATED STORY
WWE/Indie News: Former WWE star confirmed for non-WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE/Indie News: Top WWE superstars set to headline...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Can The Revival ever bounce back?
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Lita Shows Up At An Independent Show Ahead Of...
RELATED STORY
Independent Wrestling News: Watch Pentagon Jr. Reveal If...
RELATED STORY
WWE/Indie News: Goldust sends his good wishes to brother...
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE subtly told us on Monday Night Raw (26...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NOAH News: Naomichi Marufuji gives his take on Hideo...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us