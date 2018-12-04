WWE News: Matt Jackson posts interesting tweet on The Revival after Monday Night RAW segment

For the third week in a row on Monday Night RAW, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and Lince Dorado defeated The Revival – this time with Scott Dawson suffering the loss against the Lucha House Party.

Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks made an interesting tweet during the broadcast, in which The Elite member stated, “One day we’ll wrestle The Revival & everyone will rejoice. Remember this tweet.”

I think it’s fair to say that The Revival haven’t been used to the best of their abilities since transferring to the main roster last year.

The former NXT Tag Team champions were a hot act down in the developmental brand, having memorable feuds with the likes of American Alpha (Chad Gable & Jason Jordan), DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano), and Authors of Pain. However, the tag team has been plagued with injuries and questionable booking since debuting on the main roster.

Back in June, the former NXT Tag Team champions appeared to express some frustration over not getting a proper opportunity on the flagship show:

Give us the ring. Give us the mic. Give us the opportunity. We just want to be the best to ever do it. #ForeverTheRevival https://t.co/ayPbWD5RDY — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) June 6, 2018

Recently, Wrestletalk reported on the All Elite Wrestling promotion involving The Elite, Chris Jericho, and Jim Ross moving forward, the site claims that their sources know that at least two main roster stars have been informally approached about signing with the new group once their contracts expire.

One day we’ll wrestle The Revival & everyone will rejoice. Remember this tweet. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) December 4, 2018

The timing is very interesting due to the talk of two wrestlers possibly leaving the company for All Elite Wrestling. At the same time, The Elite members have strongly teased jumping ship to WWE, thus the popular duo could possibly face The Revival under the WWE banner at some point.

Of course, this is all speculation at the moment.

All eyes are on The Elite in early 2019. Cody recently teased a huge announcement that no one will expect in January. At this point, sadly, all we can do is wait until then.